Exciting Sunderland prospect Bali Mumba opens up on his Wembley dream and reveals what drives him on

Representing Sunderland in a Wembley final would be a ‘dream come true’ for exciting teenage prospect Bali Mumba.

The Sunderland fan was a frustrated spectator as the Black Cats progressed to the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 2-0 win over Manchester City Under-21s..

Mumba was serving a one-game ban having been booked twice in the earlier rounds.

Goals from Duncan Watmore and Lynden Gooch sealed the Black Cats’ passage to the semi-final stage, with Mumba keen to play his part in helping Sunderland get to Wembley.

The teenager has enjoyed a break-through campaign and has been a regular in the competition.

Mumba said: “When I heard I was suspended I was absolutely gutted, as I had no idea when I got the yellow card and I was ready for the quarter finals.

“As we get closer and closer to the final, the competition is getting more and more exciting for everyone at the club.

“I’m a Sunderland fan and I’ve been coming to the stadium since I was 11, and I still remember sitting in the East Stand watching the games.

“I didn’t go to Wembley for the League Cup final, but I remember everything about the cup run, and when Yaya Toure scored I was devastated!

“But the atmosphere around the city and the club was amazing during the build-up to the game, so I want to be a part of that and experience it.

“Being a part of a team that plays at Wembley, at 17, would be a dream come true.”

He added in the matchday programme: “The competition has been great for me because it’s given me more experience of facing the physicality that comes with senior football.

“It’s also given me and the other younger players a chance to show the gaffer what we can do, and it’s been up to us to show why we deserve to play.

“The competition is nearing an end and we’re getting closer to Wembley and all the lads are hungry to progress to the final.”

Mumba is relishing life under Jack Ross, adding: “Every time I train with the first-team, I’m happy and I love every minute as I’m just grateful for the opportunity and know how lucky I am .

“Whenever I’m in the squad or on the bench, I’m happy because as a 17-year-old it’s an amazing experience.

“I feel a lot more comfortable within the first-team squad now as I train with them every day and I’ve made friends.

“I know I’ve still got a long way to go before I’m officially a first-team player but that just drives me on every day.”