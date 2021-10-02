The Black Cats beat Cheltenham 5-0 last time out but are without Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead for the fixture at Fratton Park.

Niall Huggins has also dropped out of the starting XI, with Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton returning, while Leon Dajaku is set to make his first league start for the Black Cats.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news on social media:

Aiden McGeady playing for Sunderland.

@JHerra18: No Neil, Doyle and Mcgeady is worrying. Think we’re gonna miss them more than people think

@Philip_RJ89: I like the midfield combo of Evans & O’Nien, because it’ll give us a mix of physicality and energy. Excited to see what Dajaku can do from the start, and Embleton gives us a good creative outlet as well. Confident of a victory today!

@danhall94: Surprised he’s benched Neil but haway anyway

@AmericanMackem: Good, physical lineup for what will inevitably be a good, physical game

@DavidHindmarsh7: Just don’t understand how Dan Neil has found himself out of the team. The lads our best midfielder by a long stretch

@davis0688: Harsh on Huggins but Cirkin has been brilliant, LB position always worried me when playing these previously so natural left footers are probably the best option. If Doyle is fit enough I’d have started him.

@lewygsafc: Surprised Doyle and Neil aren't in the team. But, it shows the strength in depth we have!

@darrenord: Decent lineup but a bit tough on Huggins, thought he had an excellent game.

