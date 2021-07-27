'Excited for this!': Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson names intriguing team for Tranmere Rovers clash

As expected, the Black Cats have named a much-changed side for the trip to Prenton Park with a number of young players handed an opportunity.

Bailey Wright, Will Grigg and Aiden O’Brien are the only senior men involved.

And while many supporters were happy with the youthful team named by Johnson, others had hoped that other youthful players received an opportunity.

Lee Johnson

Here’s what fans were saying on social media:

@SAFCSpencer said: “Patto surely #1 come begging of the season. Featured way much more than Burge”

@eszombek added: “Wish it was Kimpioka over O’Brien.”

@SAFCewan commented: “If he was gonna play a young team , may as well played Benji”

@alfie20football posted: “That’s actually kinda decent that hopefully grigg can get a goal for once”

@EthanSmith1717 tweeted: “Excited for this. We've got a lot of promising young players so should be good”

@afootyeducation added: “Wow, very young side. I’d expect something akin to our strongest XI on Friday then”

@bamgboyeolu said: “Good to see Patterson in goal also Wright as well”

@safccccc_ posted: “Better than what I thought tbh”

@AshmanJase tweeted: “That must mean Wright’s staying”

@gnw626 commented: “Would have been great to see Hawkes get a start, looked the best of the younguns last season so thought he would have had a chance in pre season.’

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Richardson, Younger, Wright, Dyce; Neil, Wilding, O’Brien; Grigg, Diamond, Taylor

Sunderland subs: Hawkes, Kimpioka, Newall, Almond, Harris, Sohna, Carney

