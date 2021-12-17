Town have announced the appointment of former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, yet interim boss John McGreal will take charge of the game against Sunderland.

We caught up with Liam Young from the Kings of Anglia Podcast to get the inside track on The Blues:

Was it expected that Paul Cook would be sacked earlier this month?

LY: “For me Cook was never in major danger. There were some dissenting voices (mainly social media) but I never felt it became toxic or that the entire fanbase had turned. For me the sacking was a surprise especially as promotion was a target but seen as something of a building process.”

Has Town’s style changed since Cook’s departure?

LY: “This is a difficult question to answer. McGreal has played a 4-4-2 and in some ways that has made the team worse and more inflexible. It will likely be different to Cook but for Town it is about trying to get through games and sneak results until the new man stamps his image on the club.”

What's the feeling about Kieran McKenna's appointment?

LY: “Mixed but for me exciting. The issue with Cook’s sacking was more about a lack of a standout replacement and people have all weighed in about what Town have needed. For me this is a progressive appointment, something fresh with hopefully new ideas from what is a highly-rated coach.”

Who are Ipswich’s key players and what's the latest on injuries?

LY: “It is mainly the same side that played a month ago but who are woefully out of form and lacking an identity at the moment. Town still have an array of attacking talent and on any given day they could be all match winners. Wes Burns’ continued absence is still a massive blow and one reason it has gone so pear-shaped recently.”

What is your predicted line-up?

LY: “Walton - Donanician - Edmondson - Burgess - Vincent-Young - Morsy, but from there it could be anyone until Bonne and Pigott up front if it’s a 4-4-2. McGreal did switch to a 3-5-2 on Wednesday so it is hard to predict.”

