An excellent strike from Dan Neil inside two minutes put the Black Cats ahead, before substitute Stephen Wearne added a second after half-time.

Under-23s players Kenton Richardson, Oliver Younger, Ellis Taylor, Harrison Sonha and Will Harris got an opportunity from the start as Johnson made 10 changes from Saturday’s defeat at Portsmouth.

Denver Hume also made his first competitive appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans at Lincoln.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@davis0688: Excellent night. Neil outstanding. Few of the young’uns gave good accounts of themselves. Only negative was injury to O’Nien which was hopefully just winded. Would like to see more from Pritchard

@OllyJames2733: Back to back pizza trophies incoming

@ElliottSAFC: O'Brien looks a different player in the cups then the league

@davis0688: Ollie Younger was excellent tonight. Like to see him at centre-half again next week. But assuming Wright isn’t leaving in Jan and with Xhemajli on his way back by then, we have to look at loaning Younger out for some first team experience come January, similar to Embleton

@cameronflaws: Disappointing not to keep a clean sheet but good win and good to see the younger players putting in a good performance, especially the captain Dan Neil

@beaumont_oliver: Really like the look of Ollie Younger

@EthanSmith1717: To win against a strong Lincoln side with such a young side I'd call that a massive win. We've got a promising bunch of players!!

@CalSAFCFTM: Well done lads, controlled the game Dan Neil was unreal tonight

@Superkev: Was hoping Hume would get the full game and great that he did, looked a little rusty first half but grew into the game.

@joelewins: Dan Neil showed his class and impressed with Sohna

@M_Keeling: It was enjoyable that. Lovely goal from Neil, and I was impressed with Sohna in midfield. Alves composed, good to get minutes and likewise for Hume. Few decent saves from Burge. Deserved win tbh.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.