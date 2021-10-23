The Black Cats won 4-0 at Crewe last time out, a result which moved them back up to second in the League One table.

Leon Dajaku scored Sunderland’s fourth goal at the Mornflake Stadium after coming off the bench but has once again been named on the bench.

While Johnson has named the same starting XI, Corry Evans, Frederik Alves and Lynden Gooch have all returned to the bench following injury setbacks.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the team news on social media:

@_footballlllll_: That’s quality. The bench is quality

@Philip_RJ89: Good starting XI (Pritchard definitely deserves his chance after Crewe) and we’ve got a very strong bench again. Feeling confident for a 3-1 victory today!

@ChrisRich: Bench looking a lot stronger again. Ha’way the red and white wizards

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

@Sunderl11339675: Evans is back love to see it

@FulwelI: That bench is very promising. A lot of players back from injury which is brilliant news

@Grahame_psprare: Name another team who could have a bench as strong as that in this division......and we were worried about transfers this summer!

@LanoSAFC: What’s dajaku have to do to start?

@DannySAFC_: Gooch to come on. Flying diving header 95th minute, Sunderland win.

@PaulW131085: Strong side. Bench looking decent as well

@AdamSAFC97: Huge few games coming up, Haway the lads

@AmericanMackem: As I said last night… 4-0 again!

