Rovers have endured a difficult start to the campaign and sacked manager Richie Wellens earlier this month.

Caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey is set to take charge of the game against Sunderland after Doncaster’s last game against Lincoln was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Rovers camp.

We caught up with Doncaster reporter Liam Hoden from our sister title the Doncaster Free Press to find out more:

Doncaster players warming up.

What have the main issues been for Doncaster?

LH: “There were wholesale changes over the summer, including a new manager in the dugout and it was always going to take time to bed in, particularly after Covid hit the camp quite hard during pre-season.

"On top of that the club has had a woeful injury record so far, with key players missing. It’s left them relying on a fairly inexperienced group of players who are learning on the job.

"All these factors have had an impact but among it all, performances have not been consistent enough - though they are steadily improving.”

What's the latest with the new manager search?

LH: “A decision has been made on who the new man will be but there won’t be an announcement until after this game. For now, Gary McSheffrey will remain in caretaker charge.”

What system are Rovers likely to play?

LH: “It’s likely to be a 4-2-3-1 - although it may depend on whether any players are not available after the recent Covid outbreak.”

Who are their key men and what's the latest team news?

LH: “Manchester United loanee Ethan Galbraith has been excellent so far this season. He’s a very technically gifted midfielder with great tenacity and looks set for a bright career.

"On the other end of the experience spectrum is Tommy Rowe who consistently looks the most threatening player in the side, whether from left back or midfield.

“Captain Tom Anderson is doubtful due to injury. Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jon Taylor, Cameron John, Ro-Shaun Williams and Ben Close are all long term absentees.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

LH: “It’s very difficult with the recent Covid outbreak but…Jones; Knoyle, Olowu, Horton, Rowe; Galbraith, Smith; Hasani, Barlow, Hiwula; Dodoo.”

