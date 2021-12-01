Exactly what happened as Oldham Athletic defeat Sunderland to knock holders out of Papa John's Trophy
It is match day once again as Sunderland take on Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light this evening.
The Wearsiders defeated the League Two outfit last season en route to winning the competition at Wembley Stadium against Tranmere Rovers.
Sunderland topped their group and therefore have the advantage of playing at home this evening with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.
Here, we’ll have all of the pre-match build-up plus updates from all the action as Sunderland take on Oldham Athletic:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Updates as Black Cats return in Papa John’s Trophy
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 20:54
- Sunderland are in action against Oldham Athletic in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy
- The Wrearsiders won the competition last season and are now looking to defend it
- Lee Johnson has several injuries coming into the game
FT: Sunderland 0-1 Oldham
Boos at the full-time whistle from Sunderland fans. Oldham deserved that.
Oldham could have been further ahead as an attempt practically in the six yard box is blocked. Burge then makes a save. Oldham corner.
Alves heads over the bar rom Wearne’s free-kick.
Another Sunderland sub
Oldham get the ball to the byline but Burge comes to claim the low cross. Extremely poor by Sunderland, who just haven’t turned up for this second half.
Nothing coming off for Sunderland and they haven’t really created any opportunities. Kimpioka keeps losing the ball up front and Oldham are always looking for the counter.