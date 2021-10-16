It had been two weeks since Sunderland were last in league action after Lee Johnson’s men suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Portsmouth.

Since then, the Wearsiders won two Papa John’s Trophy games 2-1 against Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s over the international break.

That means Sunderland have now qualified from Group F ahead of their return to third-tier action at Priestfield Stadium this afternoon.

Sunderland goalkeeper Ron Hoffmann

Over the international break, the Black Cats dropped to fourth in the League One table with Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle now ahead of Sunderland coming into this weekend’s games.

Today, however, the Wearsiders returned to winning ways at Priestfield Stadium against Steve Evans’ side.

Here, though, we take you through everything that happened at Sunderland defeated Gillingham in League One with goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan propelling Lee Johnson’s men to victory.

