Exactly how Aiden O'Brien and Tom Flanagan goals sank Gillingham as Elliot Embleton sees red for Sunderland
Sunderland defeated Gillingham 2-1 in League One this afternoon.
It had been two weeks since Sunderland were last in league action after Lee Johnson’s men suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Portsmouth.
Since then, the Wearsiders won two Papa John’s Trophy games 2-1 against Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s over the international break.
That means Sunderland have now qualified from Group F ahead of their return to third-tier action at Priestfield Stadium this afternoon.
Over the international break, the Black Cats dropped to fourth in the League One table with Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle now ahead of Sunderland coming into this weekend’s games.
Today, however, the Wearsiders returned to winning ways at Priestfield Stadium against Steve Evans’ side.
Here, though, we take you through everything that happened at Sunderland defeated Gillingham in League One with goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan propelling Lee Johnson’s men to victory.
Gillingham vs Sunderland LIVE: Updates, team news, odds and more
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 17:45
- Sunderland face Gillingham in League One this afternoon at Priesfield Stadium
FT: SUNDERLAND WIN!
Four mins of added time. Gills hit the bar. Surely that is it now for Sunderland.
Harris on, O’Brien off.
Harris set to come on for his league debut as Sunderland clear the ball but the home side come again. Relentless pressure here
What a save by Hoffmann to save McKenzie’s looping header onto the post. Sunderland are on the roped but are clinging on
Gills nearly get in at the back post but Cirkin is on hand to clear. Gillingham come again though and Flanagan is shown a yellow and concedes a free-kick in a bad area
Sunderland have a goal kick and look to waste some time much to the annoyance of the home crowd