News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
1 hour ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
2 hours ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Ex-West Ham and Sunderland players and pundits agree on Sander Berge offside decision

EFL pundit and former player Jobi McAnuff has stated that Sheffield United’s winner against Sunderland shouldn’t have stood.

By James Copley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read

Despite some early pressure, the Black Cats took the lead when Edouard Michut scored his first goal for the club with 30 minutes played. The hosts equalised on the stroke of half-time, though, when Manchester City loanee James McAtee found space in the box and converted with a low finish.

Another City loanee then scored the winner as Tommy Doyle’s free-kick went straight in just after the hour mark which looked to be very much offside with Sander Berge interfering with play. Replays showed the goal shouldn’t have stood with former Sunderland man Stephen Elliott also agreeing with McAnuff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It should've been called offside," McAnuff told Sky Sports following the game at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday. "We've spoken about it just in terms of the delivery goes into the area but the minute that Sander Berge makes an attempt at that cross coming in.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Sander Berge of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Sander Berge of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Sander Berge of Sheffield United in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Most Popular

"You can see him there in an offside position and the letter of the law is that he should be flagged offside. They are the big ones in these tight games that you're hoping between them, and that is both the referee and his assistant, to try and get these decisions right.

"Clearly the referee has not seen it, and that's the reason he hasn't given it. But it's very frustrating when you've come out of a hard-fought game and that's basically what has decided it."

Sander BergeEFLSheffield UnitedSunderlandStephen ElliottSky Sports