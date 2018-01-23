Ex-Sunderland targets linked with £7m Leeds switch; Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle make the headlines.

Have your say

Leeds United have been linked with a £7million swoop for former Sunderland targets Ross McCormack and Tommy Elphick.

McCormack was a Sunderland target in the summer but the Black Cats couldn’t clinch a deal for the Aston Villa striker and he ended up moving to Melbourne City.

Now, his loan is up on January 26 and he’s been linked with a return to his former club Leeds United in a £7m double deal, also involving defender Tommy Elphick - also a target for SAFC in the summer.

McCormack, however, may not be able to play for another English team this season under the ‘three clubs’ rule, having featured for Villa earlier in the campaign.

Other teams making the headlines include:

Roma defender Emerson Palmieri has agreed to join Chelsea on a four-year contract as talks over a possible £20m deal between the clubs continue. The 23-year-old’s arrival has seen Kenedy move to Newcastle on loan. (Evening Standard)

Juventus have admitted to doubts about signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who is out of contract in the summer. The Serie A club’s general manager Beppe Marotta says Can could stay at Anfield, while other teams are also interested in the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez is open to leaving the club in the January transfer window, according to his agent. (ESPN)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says striker Danny Welbeck will not be leaving the club in January, despite interest from Crystal Palace and Besiktas. (Talksport)

West Brom are to sign Zamalek centre-back Ali Gabr on loan until the end of the season, according to the Egyptian club’s president. (Express & Star, Wolverhampton)

Everton and Liverpool are set to compete with each other to sign Charlton centre-back Ezri Konsa, 20, for £5m. (Mirror)

Manchester City want Aymeric Laporte and are considering meeting Athletic Bilbao’s £60m release clause for the 23-year-old French centre-back. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are demanding Arsenal’s France striker Olivier Giroud, 31, in part exchange for Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, or they will put the deal off until the summer. (Mirror)

Chelsea are considering breaking their policy of not paying transfer fees for outfield players aged over 30, to sign Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, from Roma. Antonio Conte’s side could complete a double deal for Dzeko and Roma’s Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, for £44m. (Telegraph)

Alternatively, Chelsea could pay £50m for the pair. (Mirror)

Roma could make a move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 28, if Dzeko leaves for Chelsea. (Star)

Crystal Palace have opened talks with Inter Milan over an £8.5m deal for Italy forward Eder, 31. (Mail)

Real Madrid are lining up a summer move for Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 25, according to the president of the Egyptian FA. (Liverpool Echo)