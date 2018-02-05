Ex-Sunderland target Paul Heckingbottom on verge of Leeds job - and it could boost Black Cats

Paul Heckingbottom looks set to be named new Leeds United boss - just three months after having the opportunity to be Sunderland manager.

Heckingbottom is the new favourite for the vacant Leeds job, with the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting he could be appointed in the next 24 hours.

It would be a remarkable move for Heckingbottom, who only signed a new contract with Barnsley last week.

The rolling deal is understood to have a release clause, and Leeds are prepared to activate that in order to make the 40-year-old Thomas Christainsen's successor.

Former SAFC academy graduate Heckingbottom was on Sunderland's shortlist in November to replace Simon Grayson, but is understood to have had concerns about a return to Wearside amid concerns over the transfer strategy after his advisers spoke to the club.

Sunderland appointed Chris Coleman in the end, and with Barnsley undergoing a takeover, Heckingbottom looked set to stay at Oakwell, where he has built up a reputation for playing good football with a young side.

Barnsley have struggled this season, however, and are just one place above the relegation zone at the bottom of the Championship. Any managerial change or uncertainty could hand their relegation rivals a boost - including Sunderland.