Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja reveals why he signed for Bordeaux amid Premier League interest

Josh Maja believes he will be a success at Bordeaux after revealing why he snubbed a Premier League move.

The 20-year-old was unveiled at a press conference on Monday after signing a bumper four-and-a-half-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Maja's Sunderland contract was due to run out this summer but he opted to move abroad this window after rejecting the offer on the table at the Stadium of Light.

There have been doubts raised by former Sunderland players, including Lee Clark, about his move to Bordeaux and whether he'll get regular game time.

But confident Maja believes he will and has backed himself to be a hit in France, explaining why he turned down a move to the Premier League, Crystal Palace and Cardiff City among the interested clubs.

Maja said: "I think being an attacker, you have to take risks, I think for me, that’s part of my game, part of who I am to take risks. When I’m successful here people will see that it was the right thing for me to do.

"Going to the Premier League right now wasn’t the best choice to make. Here I’ll get an opportunity to play and I think if I was to go to the Premier League, I don’t think that would have been guaranteed.

"Maybe I went on loan somewhere or maybe just in the reserves, so this is the right decision to make."

Sunderland could receive up to £3,5 million from the deal, though part of it will be kept by Bordeaux as they are still owed a sum from the deal that brought Wahbi Khazri to Wearside in January 2016.

Maja added: "Obviously it’s different, I don’t think anyone expected me to make that step up. The manager said some good things to me and my family, gave the opportunity to come here and play football. So I am excited to be here.

"I thought it was a good idea. Obviously it’s a big opportunity and I think the sooner, the better.

"For me the main thing I want to do in my career is to improve and to keep stepping up and coming to Bordeaux will help me do that."