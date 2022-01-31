The 23-year-old left Wearside to join Bordeaux in 2019 and remains contracted to the French club.

Maja spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, where he scored three goals in 15 Premier League appearances at Craven Cottage.

The striker has made just two league appearances for Bordeaux this season due to a back injury which he suffered at the start of the season.

Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja playing for Fulham during the 2020/21 season.

Championship clubs Birmingham and Nottingham Forest had also been linked with the player, and it was claimed Maja’s injury scuppered a move to Forest in the summer.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s website:“Josh will bring a different dimension to our attacking options and I’m really pleased that we’ve held off competition from a number of other clubs to secure him.”

When asked what attracted him to Stoke, Maja said: “The ambition and the admiration that the coaching staff have for me here, they showed a big interest and did a very good job of convincing me to come here.

“And the long-term mindset, obviously it’s a loan deal with an option so if all things go well I could be here longer than the end of the season.

"We’ll see how it goes but I’m excited.”

Maja could make his Stoke debut when the Potters face Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend.

O’Neill’s side will then host Swansea in the Championship on Tuesday, February 8.

