Ex-Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke recovering in hospital after collapsing in training with Wigan Athletic
Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke won’t be available to play for Wigan for the immediate future after collapsing in training.
Wyke, 28, is in a stable condition and in communication with his family, hospital staff and the club’s medical team.
The incident happened before Wigan’s match at Cambridge on Tuesday and the striker will continue to be monitored in hospital.
In a club statement, Wigan Chief Executive, Mal Brannigan, said: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.
“As a Club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.
“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected.”