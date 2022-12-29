The 21-year-old former Academy of Light starlet is on loan at Argyle from Norwich City, who have just sacked their manager Dean Smith after a poor run of form in the Championship.

However, Argyle boss Schumacher had admitted that Mumba’s situation is uncertain at the League One club.

“There have been no conversations with them.” Schumacher revealed following Smith’s sacking, via Eastern Daily Press. “With Dean Smith leaving we will see how that one plays out, but all of the loan managers are delighted with how their players’ seasons are going.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Bali Mumba of Peterborough United challenges Moses Obubajo of Queens Park Rangers during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Peterborough United and Queens Park Rangers at ABAX Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“They [Plymouth’s loan signings] are putting themselves in the shop window, they are gaining valuable experience and they are enjoying their football, which previously on their other loans they didn’t as much as this.

“We have ticked our box, what we were supposed to do. The agreement was to be until the end of the season and I’m sure they want their players to continue enjoying what they are doing.

Mumba was rewarded for his progress at Norwich with a new long-term deal last year. The promising player moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.