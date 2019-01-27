Ex-Sunderland star Josh Maja should heed the warning posed by these Englishmen in Ligue 1

Josh Maja has sealed a switch to to France’s Ligue 1 - but how have fellow Englishman fared in France’s top flight?

The 20-year-old has clinched a £3.5million move to Bordeaux, putting an end to a protracted transfer saga which has engulfed much of the Black Cats’ winter window.

And Maja will be keen to fare better than many of the other Englishman who have jetted off across the Channel in a bid to further their careers.

Most have failed to impress - with very few lasting more than a single year in the French top flight.

We take a look at nine other players who have swapped home shores for France - and their differing fortunes:

David Beckham

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star joined PSG in 2013. He went on to make 10 appearances in Ligue 1 before retiring after a five-month spell in the capital.

Joe Cole

Cole made a rather bizarre loan switch to Lille for the 2011/12 season, after the winger struggled for game time at Liverpool. He impressed in France, netting nine times in 43 outings.

Taylor Moore

Now at Bristol City, Moore - although born in England - joined Lens as a youngster and progressed through their academy ranks. He struggled for first team chances, though, and returned to home shore in 2016.

Sheyi Ojo

Ojo is the only other Englishman currently playing in Ligue 1, with the Liverpool youngster having joined Stade de Reims on a season-long loan. He has netted just once for the French side, though.

Joey Barton

Who could forget Barton’s cringe-worthy attempt at the French accent? The midfielder’s French faux-pas came during a fairly mediocre season-long stint at Marseille. Another Englishman who failed to impress in France.

Tope Obadeyi

A former academy product at Bolton, Obadeyi swapped Oldham for Ligue 2 side Shocaux in the summer - but has failed to light up foreign shores. The forward has failed to net in his 11 appearances in France.

Chris Makin

A familiar name to Sunderland fans, Makin actually joined the Black Cats from Marseille where he spent a one-season spell after time at Oldham. He mustered 29 first team appearances in Ligue 1 before heading to Wearside.

Chris Kiwomya

The forward-turner-manager enjoyed a brief spell in the French top flight, making seven appearances for Le Havre during a short-lived loan spell in 1997 after struggling for chances at Arsenal.

Chris Waddle

Waddle’s stint in France is arguably the most successful of any Englishman - the former international enjoying three years at Marseille where he racked up well over 100 appearances while netting 22 times.