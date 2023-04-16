News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland star has altercation with own fans with club on verge of relegation

Wigan Athletic are on the brink of being relegated after last Saturday’s results.

By James Copley
Published 16th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST

The Latics lost 1-0 to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road meaning Shaun Maloney’s side can be relegated against Alex Neil’s Stoke City on Tuesday if results don’t go their way.

Jerry Yates netted the only goal of the game with ex-Sunderland player Max Power involved in a confrontation with Wigan Athletic fans following the game.

Wigan Today reporter Paul Kendrick stated: “Max Power appearing to be having heated words with someone in the Latics end after the game. Was plenty of booing as the players came across. Callum Lang trying to calm things down.”

The Latics have several ex-Sunderland players on their books; including James McClean, Ashley Fletcher, Charlie Wyke and Power. Former Cats man Jordan Jones is also a Wigan player but is currently out on loan in Scotland. Wigan were promoted automatically from League One as champions last season.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Max Power of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City at DW Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)WIGAN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Max Power of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City at DW Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
WIGAN, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Max Power of Wigan Athletic during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City at DW Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
