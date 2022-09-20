The Echo understands – via our sister title the Hartlepool Mail – that the ex-Hibernian and St Mirren boss was targeted by Pools’ ownership following the sacking of Paul Hartley.

Ross, a former Hartlepool United player, was sacked by Scottish Premiership side Dundee United just 10 weeks into the role last month following a humiliating 9-0 loss against Celtic.

The Scot was linked with a move to Pools last summer ahead of ex-Celtic midfielder Hartley landing the role at the Suit Direct Stadium Ross opting against the move.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Sean Dyche manager of Burnley and Jack Ross manager of Sunderland shake hands prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on August 28, 2019 in Burnley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is understood that Ross has once again rebuffed Hartlepool United’s advances leaving owner Raj Singh to opt for former England international Keith Curle.

Ross told The Echo earlier this year: “I have had opportunities to go back but I have decided that they weren’t quite right.

“I want to get back now as soon as possible but you want to make sure it is the right one.”

New boss Curle will be joined by former Hartlepool, Sunderland, Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday forward Colin West as his assistant, with Antony Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff alongside the 58-year-old.