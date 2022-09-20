Ex-Sunderland, St Mirren, Dundee United and Hibernian manager approached by League Two club
Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross was once again sounded out over taking the Hartlepool United job.
The Echo understands – via our sister title the Hartlepool Mail – that the ex-Hibernian and St Mirren boss was targeted by Pools’ ownership following the sacking of Paul Hartley.
Ross, a former Hartlepool United player, was sacked by Scottish Premiership side Dundee United just 10 weeks into the role last month following a humiliating 9-0 loss against Celtic.
The Scot was linked with a move to Pools last summer ahead of ex-Celtic midfielder Hartley landing the role at the Suit Direct Stadium Ross opting against the move.
Most Popular
-
1
'Unbelievable' - Paul Merson, Jeff Stelling and Michael Dawson can't believe what Sunderland did
-
2
Championship club close to sacking manager as Preston boss talks fans booing ahead of Sunderland clash
-
3
Sunderland 'fighting' for coach as ex-Aston Villa man backs former team-mate amid West Brom and Rangers links
And it is understood that Ross has once again rebuffed Hartlepool United’s advances leaving owner Raj Singh to opt for former England international Keith Curle.
Ross told The Echo earlier this year: “I have had opportunities to go back but I have decided that they weren’t quite right.
“I want to get back now as soon as possible but you want to make sure it is the right one.”
New boss Curle will be joined by former Hartlepool, Sunderland, Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday forward Colin West as his assistant, with Antony Sweeney also set to return to the first team coaching staff alongside the 58-year-old.
Curle’s most recent job was at Oldham Athletic but he left Boundary Park by mutual consent in November last year after just eight months in charge of the Latics. However, he has a promotion from League Two on his CV with Northampton Town back in 2020.