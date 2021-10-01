The Black Cats secured their seventh win of the campaign in midweek with an emphatic win over Cheltenham Town at the Stadium of Light inspired by two goals from Scotsman Ross Stewart.

Here we cast an eye on all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and around the league.

Andy Reid on Roy Keane’s regret

Roy Keane had a successful spell at the Stadium of Light (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say Roy Keane holds a special place in the hearts of Sunderland supporters after a memorable promotion winning campaign back in 2007.

Keane led the Black Cats back to the Premier League where he maintained their status before leaving in 2008.

Keane was notorious for getting the best out of certain players with his approach including former midfielder Andy Reid who has taken to the Open Goal podcast to discuss something Keane might look back with regret on during his tenure at the Stadium of Light.

Reid said: “Roy said to us 'you're too nice, so I'm bringing in some people who aren't so nice'. That's what he wanted to do.

“I don't know if anyone has ever asked him about it, but I'd imagine he regrets bringing them in because there was a real imbalance in the squad.

“It started to get out of hand with arguments and fights in training all the time, Roy ended up leaving.”

Tractor Boys aiming for the Premier League

Sunderland’s League One rivals Ipswich Town made quite the splash in the summer transfer market bringing in as many as 19 players to the club as Paul Cook looks to reshape the Tractor Boys for a tilt at promotion.

But the Championship would only be halfway to fulfilling their ambitions according to defender George Edmundson.

The 24-year-old joined the Portman Road side from Rangers and has told independent Ipswich site TWTD the reason for doing so was to reach the Premier League.

“Like the club, I am also ambitious and the aim is to get promoted to the Championship as soon as we can. But that won’t be a case of ambition achieved.

“Whatever league you are in you should want to go higher and that would obviously mean the Premier League. That’s where we want to be.”

The Tractor Boys have slowly begun climbing the table with seven points from their last three outings after a disappointing start to the season.

Promotion rivals target ex-Premier League midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday hav endured an indifferent start to life back in League One after their relegation last season.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit ninth inthe table two points outside the play-off places and four adrift of Wigan Athletic in the second automatic promotion spot.

The Owls were one of the pre-season favourites heading into the campaign and now boss Moore is looking to strengthen his side with former Arsenal academy midfielder Jayden Onen.

Onen spent time on trial with Doncaster Rovers in the summer but now looks set to earn a deal at Hillsborough.

