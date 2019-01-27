Ex-Sunderland midfielder slams Josh Maja's January move to Bordeaux as 'crazy'

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Clark has labelled Josh Maja's move to Bordeaux as 'crazy'.

Maja yesterday sealed a four-and-a-half year switch to Bordeaux after a protracted contract stand-off with the Black Cats.

He scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, the 20-year-old one of the first names on the teamsheet.

But he has opted to move to Ligue 1 this month, his contract due to run out in the summer.

On Maja's move, Clark told BBC Newcastle: "There's nothing good that comes of it. The player is playing first team football.

"He's scoring regularly, they've got a great chance of getting promoted to the Championship, which would mean the feel-good factor would keep on going. They could have full houses.

"Players in the French league are wanting to come to England.

"I know they're playing outside of the top league at the moment, but they're one of the biggest clubs outside of that.

"There's no sense to this deal. He's going to Bordeaux, not even one of the biggest clubs in France.

"If he was going to PSG, or he was an older player going to have a good time on the French Riviera and play for Monaco... But he's going to Bordeaux.

"And he's not even going to play. He's going to be back to reserve team football after playing all season as a first-choice striker at a huge club that has got unbelievable support.

"It's an amazing deal, it's just crazy for me."

Maja broke his silence last night following the move and said it was an 'honour' to break through the ranks at Sunderland.

Maja wrote on social media: "Would like to express how much of an honour it was to break through into senior football at such a special club, that is Sunderland AFC.

"I had many blessed moments during my time at Sunderland & also some bad moments but you guys always stuck by me so I'll always be grateful for that.

"By far the most passionate fans I have come across so I am sure that the SoL will continue to be a fortress.

"I am wishing everyone involved with the club all the best going forward, and I know the club will return to where it belongs."

Sunderland could receive up to £3,5 million from the deal, though part of it will be kept by Bordeaux as they are still owed a small sum from the deal that brought Wahbi Khazri to Wearside

in January 2016.

The Balck Cats will look to sign two strikers next week, as well as sealing the return of former midfielder Grant Leadbitter.

Chairman Stewart Donald has told supporters he is confident he will deliver before the window shuts on Thursday.

"I appreciate the concern but I cannot give answers to all the questions till the window closes," he said.

"We have a busy few days so let’s see what happens. We expect to make at least 3 more signings but lets try not to have the inquest till the window shuts."