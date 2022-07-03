Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old will be reunited with ex-Oxford United captain Adam Murray, who was appointed assistant boss in March, after leaving Port Vale, where the pair had worked together following Whitehead’s retirement in 2018.

In 2004, Whitehead signed for Sunderland on a free transfer, with the club in the Championship at the time, on a three-year contract with the club.

However, Sunderland were ordered to pay £150,000 to Oxford at an FA tribunal to compensate for his development. Oxford would also receive 25% of any fee should Sunderland sell Whitehead. Whitehead was later to become club captain under former boss Roy Keane.

SUNDERLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 23: Dean Whitehead of Sunderland runs with the ball during the Carling Cup Third Round Match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at the Stadium of Light on September 23, 2008 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

That fee turned out to be somewhere in the region of £3million to £5million after the midfielder joined Stoke City back in 2009 after making 200 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions over five seasons, winning promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

Following four seasons at Stoke City, Whitehead joined Middlesbrough and then Huddersfield Town before retiring during the 2017-18 season and has now joined the coaching staff at Besiktas, who are one of Turkey’s biggest clubs and are managed by ex-Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael. Besiktas have won 21 top-flight titles in Turkey but finished sixth last season.