Sunderland return to league fixtures away to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon.

The Wearsiders are now outside the automatic promotion places in League One following wins for Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers.

Lee Johnson’s lost their last league game 4-0 against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Embleton

Since then, young teams have defeated Lincoln City and Manchester United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Here we take a look at the most interesting Sunderland and League One stories this morning:

Well known keeper won’t be signing for rivals

AFC Wimbledon will not sign former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The 40-year-old has been training with the Dons for the past month.

Caballero is looking for a new club but is training at AFC Wimbledon to keep fit.

“He’s been excellent,” said Wimbledon head coach Robinson. “The keepers have all loved having him around, and they have all picked up something from him.

“His attitude is absolutely unbelievable. He’s even started getting involved in the meetings more because, for the sessions we put on, I wanted him to see why we’re doing it.

“He’s incredibly humble, which the best tend to be. He’s loving it, and we’re loving having him in.”

Ex-Sunderland man talks Embleton contract

Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the big news surrounding Elliot Embleton.

The attacking midfielder has signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light until 2025.

That’s following a successful loan stint with Blackpool last season.

Embleton won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs during his time at Bloomfield Road

"His experience in getting promoted will be crucial,” he told Football Insider.

“I was at the play-off final last season, and he was brilliant for Blackpool – he’s got that experience under his belt.

“That can only be a good thing when you have young players in your squad. Of course, they’ve got some experience which will also help.

“Being able to speak to Embleton as a young player and get some advice about how to deal with the pressure as they get to the back end of the season will be vitally important.

“Not just him, but Lee Johnson as well.

“It’s crucial that he’s signed a new deal and let’s just hope that he can stay fit.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.