Ex-Sunderland left-back signs one-year deal with League One rivals - joins former Academy of Light man
Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in ex-Sunderland left-back Callum McFadzean.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 5:56 pm
The 27-year-old former Cats, Sheffield United, Kilmarnock, Bury and Plymouth Argyle defender has signed a one-year deal with the League One club.
McFadzean joined Sunderland last October a one-year deal and won the Papa John’s Trophy with the club.
During his time on Wearside, McFadzean made 34 appearances, scoring two goals.
The move will see McFadzean link up with ex-Academy of Light striker Mikel Mandron, who has been with Crew since 2019.