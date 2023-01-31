The 57-year-old has joined Barry Robson after he was interim manager having previously held the role last season. Agnew takes the role as interim assistant manager at the Scottish club.

Agnew enjoyed a nearly 20-year playing career starting with Barnsley in 1983 and ending with Gateshead in 2002. The former midfielder enjoyed stints at Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Leicester City, Sunderland and York City in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his retirement, Agnew went into coaching and performed various roles at Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday alongside stints at Middlesbrough, where he was twice a caretaker manager at the Riverside Stadium.

Newcastle United coaches, Steve Agnew (L) and Graeme Jones