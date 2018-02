Bolton keeper Ben Alnwick won praise from manager Phil Parkinson after his clean sheet in last night’s crucial win over Sunderland.

Parkinson said: “I’m very pleased with his contribution and he’s a player that’s getting better all the time. He’s been immense for us. It wasn’t just his saves today, but it was his all round game.

“He was coming out for crosses at the end and that’s what you need as a defender to see your goalkeeper coming and taking the pressure off you.”