Maja’s departure from Wearside mid-way through Sunderland’s first season in League One was a controversial episode with the player and his agent often portrayed as the villain.

Having sold Maja to Bordeaux in the January of the 2018-19 campaign, Sunderland are entitled to 10 per cent of the profit Bordeaux make on Maja, who still has six months left on his deal. The French outfit were relegated to Ligue 2 last season following financial issues with Maja netting eight goals and notching three assists so far this campaign.

Maja has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse during the last transfer window.

“Where is my contract extension? It’s in talks. For now, I’m focused on being good with the team on the pitch. And let non-sporting things sort themselves out,” Maja told French media girondins4ever.

“But the further the season progresses, the more we will discuss. And when the time is right, it will. If I see myself continuing here? Yes, honestly yes. I’m happy here because I play often. Thanks to the confidence of the trainer, I have a role in this team. I can’t complain, I’m happy.”

Maja said of coach David Guion: “I am grateful to him. Ever since I came back from England, he has trusted me. I want to thank him because, with another coach, it could have been different for me, and the club. We are going in the right direction and I hope to continue.”

Sunderland are in the market for several additions up front after loanee Ellis Simms was recalled by parent club Everton, leaving Ross Stewart – who is the subject of transfer interest – as Tony Mowbray’s only senior striker.