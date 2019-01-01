Ex-Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji completes move to struggling Guingamp

Former Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has completed his move to French club Guingamp.

The Senegalese centre-back, 30, has signed a deal until the end of the season, after his contract with the Black Cats was terminated in September.

Guingamp, who are bottom of the French first division, have confirmed Djilobodji has signed a six-month contract and the defender wants to help them "stay in Ligue 1 at the end of the season."

The Brittany-based club are six points adrift from safety after picking up 11 points from 18 games.

Djilobodji is set to join up with former Sunderland team-mate Didier Ndong, 24, at Guingamp.

The pair cost the Black Cats a combined total of £21.6million in transfer fees but were sacked by the club after going AWOL in the summer.

Unfortunately for Sunderland the pair's departures won't result in extra transfer funds for the Black Cats in January, as executive director Charlie Methven told the Echo in October.

"So we had to sign off on an FFI (Future Financial Information agreement), which was our business plan and included how we would bring our finances under control," said Methven.



"Two of the assumptions in that were that Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong would leave the club.

" So them leaving does not mean there is money to spend in January.

"For us to be able to bring in more players, our current wage outgoings will have to be reduced. It is as simple as that.

"The Football League will be more lenient with contracts for the younger players because they can see while wages might go up, it is good business, it is responsible.

"Taking on four players on 500 grand a year [without outgoings], would not be."



