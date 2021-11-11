The 21-year-old signed a new four-year deal at Wolves in the summer before joining the Blues, where he has made eight Championship appearances this season.

Wolves’ defensive options could become limited in the new year if Willy Boly and Romain Saiss are called up by their national teams for the African Cup of Nations, which is set to run from January 6 until February 6.

According to the Athletic, Wolves could recall Sanderson for short-term cover in January while allowing him to return to Birmingham before the end of the window.

Allardyce to return to the dugout

Sam Allardyce will return to management for a one-off charity match at the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

The former Sunderland boss will lead an All-Star team to face a current Bolton XI in a charity match on Sunday, November 14 (1pm kick-off).

Funds raised will help pay for treatment and support for the mother of Bolton defender Gethin Jones, Karen, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in July.

Dion Sanderson playing for Birmingham City.

Former Bolton favourites Jay Jay Okocha and Kevin Davies are set to feature for the All-Star team.

Ipswich striker placed on transfer list

Finally, Ipswich striker James Norwood has been placed on the transfer list.

The 31-year-old has made just two appearances in League One all season and has been training with the club’s under-23 side for several weeks.

Ipswich are preparing for a home game against Oxford this weekend, before an FA Cup replay at Oldham and league game at Sunderland next week.

