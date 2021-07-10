Ex-Sunderland coach and Middlesbrough defender Robbie Stockdale lands Rochdale manager job

The 41-year-old is a permanent replacement for Brian Barry-Murphy who left the club in June following their relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

Stockdale told the club’s website: “It was obviously a disappointing season in the end last year due to relegation, but we want to bounce back.

“I’ve come here to win; that’s the main priority. We want to be really positive and we want to be an attacking team with high energy that supporters enjoy coming to watch.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Stockdale.

“The fans are such a huge part of the club and we owe it to them to give 100 per cent in every game and try to get some positive results on the pitch.”

Stockdale started his coaching career at Grimsby in 2010 before spending six years on the coaching staff at Sunderland, where he had three stints as caretaker manager.

After assisting Paul Heckingbottom at Hibernian, he reunited with former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce as first-team coach at West Brom in 2020.

Stockdale’s former clubs as a player include Middlesbrough, Rotherham, Hull, Tranmere and Grimsby and he also had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham.

Rochdale finished 21st in League One last season and were relegated to the fourth tier for the first time since 2012-13.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.