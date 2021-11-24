The ex-Cardiff City, Swansea City and Portsmouth manager was a member of the famous Swindon Town side which beat Arsenal 3-1 to win the League Cup final at Wembley in 1969.

Burrows also played for Raith Rovers and Scunthorpe United during and Mansfield Town during a 12-year playing career.

As manager, he had two separate spells in charge of both Portsmouth and Cardiff and also had a stint at Swansea City.

Former Swindon defender Frank Burrows has died at the age of 77, the club have announced. Photo via PA.

Burrows steered Portsmouth to promotion from the old Fourth Division in 1979-80 and repeated that achievement at Cardiff in 1987-88.

During his four years at Cardiff’s Welsh rivals Swansea, Burrows won the 1991 Welsh Cup final and 1994 Football League Trophy final.

Burrows returned to Cardiff as manager in 1998 and guided the Bluebirds to promotion to the old Division Two title at the end of a memorable 1998-99 season.

He also had spells in caretaker charge of West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City and was a part of Harry Redknapp's coaching team at West Ham.

Burrows won promotion to the Premier League twice as assistant to Gary Megson at West Brom and also had spells on the coaching staff at Sunderland, under Len Ashurst, and Leicester City.

The sad news of Burrows’ passing comes just two months after the sad death of former Sunderland player and manager Ashurst aged 82.

Ashurst made 458 appearances for Sunderland, a record for an outfield player, and scored four goals for the club between December 27, 1957 and March 8, 1971.

