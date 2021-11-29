The Black Cats are now set to welcome Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest talk doing from around the web this morning:

Roy Keane talks Manchester United

Roy Keane

Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane has spoken out on Manchester United’s decision to overlook the former midfielder for the interim manager role.

The Irishman had been suggested as a potential option by some following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“They were never gonna call me, that was never gonna happen,’ Keane told Sky Sports.

“I’d have no problem going into any dressing room trying to take control of a dressing room, I’ve managed in the Premier League and I don’t think it would be a problem to me, but it was never going to happen.

“People tend to forget that I have managed before and I did okay in the Premier League with Sunderland.”

Burnley eye deal for League One player

Burnley are said to be eyeing a deal Fleetwood Town defender James Hill.

The Premier League club are reportedly preparing an offer of around £2 million for the League One starlet.

That’s according to a report by The Sun on Sunday.

The 19-year-old broke through into Fleetwood’s first-team set-up over the past couple of seasons and has been capped by England’s under-20s team.

Hill has made 13 appearances for Fleetwood in League One so far this campaign.

