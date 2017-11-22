Ex-Sunderland boss Steve Bruce on Chris Coleman and the challenge facing him

Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce believes Chris Coleman is the right man for the job at the Stadium of Light.

Bruce’s Aston Villa side moved up to fourth in the Championship with the 2-1 win over basement side Sunderland at Villa Park.

It was Chris Coleman’s first game in charge and while there were some positives from the display it was Sunderland’s ninth defeat of the season and sees them remain four points from safety.

Coleman resigned from his job as Wales boss on Friday and took charge of the Black Cats for the first time at Villa Park.

Bruce admits it is a very difficult job facing Coleman but he was confident Sunderland have the right man at the helm to steer the club away from danger.

Bruce said: “Sunderland have rolled their sleeves up and had a go for the new manager.

“I always felt we were a threat going forward and the important thing is to find a win and we found that.

“It’s very difficult for Chris.

“When I walked in here, my fear is that you are not too good to go down.

“He is the right man for it, he is ready for the challenge and to get back into management and I sincerely wish him the best of luck too to pull them through.”

Coleman had been in charge of Wales for six years and led the side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer but resigned from his role at the end of last week.

Bruce admitted he wasn’t surprised the former Fulham and Coventry City boss wanted to get back into club management.

Bruce added: “Maybe he has thought I have done six years (with Wales) and it is time to get back into management.

“I am not surprised he has got back into club management because people miss the everyday thing when you are young, unlike when you are an old bloke like me!”

Sunderland travel to third-bottom Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Black Cats, deep in relegation trouble, haven’t won in the Championship since the second game of the season, a 3-1 away win at Norwich City and haven’t kept a clean sheet all season.