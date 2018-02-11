Ex-Sunderland boss Simon Grayson back in management at League One Bradford City

Former Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is back in management after taking charge at League One Bradford City.

Grayson has been out of work since being sacked after Sunderland's 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on October 31 after a poor start to the Championship campaign.

He was appointed successor to David Moyes' last summer following relegation from the Premier League but his tenure on Wearside lasted just five months and 15 league games, with Sunderland in the bottom three.

Grayson only managed one league win during his short spell as Sunderland boss, a 3-1 victory over Norwich City in August before he was shown the door and replaced with Chris Coleman.

Grayson is now back in management with play-off hopefuls Bradford, who are sixth following Saturday's draw with Bury. He is joined by his former Sunderland assistant Glynn Snodin.

Grayson was the club's number one choice to replace sacked Stuart McCall and will take charge for the first time on Tuesday night when they travel to face Charlton Athletic.

The 48-year-old has a proven track record in League One having previously won promotions with Blackpool, Huddersfield, Leeds and Preston.

A statement from the League One side said: "Bradford City can today confirm the appointment of Simon Grayson as the club's new manager.

"Grayson has been our number one target to take over first-team affairs since the search began earlier this week.

"He will meet the players tomorrow and will be in charge for the Bantams' trip to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

"Grayson will be joined by Glynn Snodin as his assistant with all other existing current staff staying at the club.

"Due to the timing of this appointment, there will be no press conference tomorrow so that the whole club can focus on our important game on Tuesday.

"A date for an official press conference will be confirmed later in the week.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."