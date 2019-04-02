Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce offers Jordan Pickford advice after reports England keeper caught up in alleged disturbance

Ex-Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce has offered Jordan Pickford some words of advice after the England goalkeeper was allegedly involved in a fracas in Sunderland.

Video footage circulating on social media apparently showed the former Black Cats star caught up in a disturbance outside of a pub, several hours after his former side had lost the Checkatrade Trophy Final against Portsmouth at Wembley.

The footage appears to show a group of people pulling Pickford away from the scene and his club Everton released a one-line statement confirming it was investigating.

It said: “The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter.”

Ex-Sunderland boss Allardyce, speaking on talkSPORT this morning, said: “He is a fantastic goalkeeper, but Jordan is the goalkeeper he is because of his character.

“If you break that character, you may lose the player. The same was said about Roy Keane and his discipline – he won’t be the same player if you don’t allow him to be that person.

“Jordan’s character is that he likes to go out occasionally, but what he has to do is choose better places to go because there’s only one loser in situations like this, and that’s himself.

“It’s about where you go out now, and that will have taught him not to go into places like that, that when you decide to go out you pick a much better place suited for you and your wife and you don’t go out in the middle of town.

“I know this guy, I brought him back to Sunderland from a loan spell at Preston where he was outstanding, and then I looked after him at Everton too.

“He ended up getting into the England team and the World Cup team and with that he comes under more scrutiny, even at 23.”

Northumbria Police had earlier said it was probing reports of a disturbance in the city, although no arrests had been made.

A force spokesperson said: “At 12.19am, police received a report of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals on Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate those involved.

“Nobody is believed to have been seriously injured and no arrests have been made.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 19 010419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”