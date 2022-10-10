Here’s some of the latest second-tier gossip from around the web:

Roy Keane speculation

Pressure continues to grow on former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce at West Brom, and the Baggies have now gone eight league games without a win following a goalless draw against Luton.

Roy Keane working as a pundit for Sky Sports (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Another former Black Cats boss Roy Keane was in attendance as West Brom were beaten 1-0 at Preston on Wednesday, leading to speculation the former Manchester United captain could be in line for a managerial return.

Keane was a contender for the Sunderland job at the start of this year and has previously said he would like to return to management.

He told Sporf in August: “I spoke to a couple of clubs again in the last few months. I’m a bit wary of shutting any doors on myself by saying, ‘Oh, I won’t go back into it’. Obviously, the chances are getting less and less as the months go by. I’d still like an opportunity. When I say the right opportunity – it has to be the right opportunity.”

Alex Neil hopes for more improvements at Stoke

Elsewhere, Alex Neil recorded his first home win as Stoke boss as his side beat Championship leaders Sheffield United 3-1.

After being critical of his team following last weekend’s 4-0 defeat by Watford, Neil said: “I think all the credit needs to go to the players.

“Tactically for the players to be able to adapt and be ready for a 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 diamond is a lot of work.

“But I think what you could see today were some of the foundations I spoke about in terms of understanding how to fix it.”

Middlesbrough manager latest

Finally, former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick remains the clear favourite to become Middlesbrough’s next manager.

Reports emerged last week that Boro were ‘keen’ to talk to the 41-year-old following Chris Wilder’s sacking at the Riverside.