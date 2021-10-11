Reid spent seven years in charge of the Black Cats overseeing the transition of the club from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light and has long since been considered to have been in charge of Sunderland’s finest spell in recent history.

Reid secured back-to-back seventh placed Premier League finishes at the turn of the millennium, with the club on the brink of bringing European football to Wearside before things turned sour during the 2001-02 campaign.

Reid was sacked in October 2002 after two wins from the opening nine games of the season which also included derby defeats at both Middlesbrough and Newcastle United.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Reid spent seven years with Sunderland (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

The 65-year-old went on to have spells with Leeds United, Coventry City, Thailand, Plymouth Argyle and Mumbai City before his last job in football assisting Bolton Wanderers’ interim manager Jimmy Phillips for a brief spell in 2016.

And the East Anglian Daily Times reports Reid may be heading back into the game after a five year hiatus.

Reid was spotted at Portman Road as the Tractor Boys secured a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at the weekend and could also be seen casting a watchful eye over the defeat to Accrington Stanley nine days ago as manager Paul Cook looks to develop his backroom staff.

It is unclear whether Reid has officially agreed to the role as yet and it will be interesting to learn whether or not he attends the Tractor Boys’ next fixture away at Cambridge United on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.