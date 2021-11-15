Rangers are without a manager after ex-Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard left the Glasgow side in favour of a switch to the Premier League becoming the new head coach of Aston Villa last week.

Gerrard leaves the Scottish giants over three years after being appointed by the club having wrestled the Scottish Premiership title back from rivals Celtic last season, and leaves with them four points clear of the Hoops at the top of the table.

And while the club continue to narrow down their search for Gerrard’s replacement, Defoe, along with Rangers’ B-team boss David McCallum and his assistant, Brian Gilmour, and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart, will lead first team duties for the time being.

Jermain Defoe became a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Defoe, 39, spent two-and-a-half-years at the Stadium of Light having signed for Gus Poyet’s side in January 2015.

The England striker scored 37 times in 93 appearances for the Black Cats, including a memorable winner in the Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United to cement his place in the hearts of Sunderland supporters.

Defoe was also praised for his support and affection shown to young Black Cats fan Bradley Lowery during his time on Wearside and still supports the Bradley Lowery Foundation charity to this day.

Defoe joined Rangers on-loan in 2019 before making the move permanent last summer. The veteran striker has scored 32 goals in 72 appearances at Ibrox.

