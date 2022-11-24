Beale, who was Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers, was strongly linked with the then-vacant role at Aston Villa recently before distancing himself and the eventual appointment of Unai Emery.

Now, the 42-year-old QPR boss has been linked with the Rangers job following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the World Cup break, with the Scottish club reportedly set to make an approach to the Championship outfit.

Indeed, former Sunderland striker and Rangers legend Ally McCoist was quick to react to the news and delivered his verdict on Beale and Sean Dyche, who has also been mentioned as a potential appointment at Ibrox.

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist on BT television punditry duty during a UEFA Champions League group match.

Alan Brazil said: “This is for Ally, talkSPORT understands that Rangers are ready to make a formal approach to speak to QPR manager Michael Beale. Beale was a former assistant to Stevie G at Ibrox, of course.”

McCoist then replied: “I think the fact is that he probably knows Rangers having been there with Steven. He knows the players, knows the city, knows all the setup.

“I would imagine that would come into play in his decision – if and when he’s offered the job. It’s an interesting one because there hasn’t been any real clear-cut candidate. There’s obviously been talk of Michael, talk of Sean Dyche…”