The Black Cats came out 2-1 winners over Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium thanks to goals from Dan Neil and debutant Stephen Wearne.

Neil’s stunning opener, coupled with a fine display as captain, has earned the midfielder a number of plaudits including from talkSPORT commentator Ian Danter who likened the 19-year-old’s display to a young Michael Carrick.

The Wearsiders return to Papa John’s action at the Stadium of Light next week but here, though, we round-up some of the things you might have missed today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corry Evans has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Leeds United fixture re-scheduled

A number of Sunderland’s under-23 side starred in the Black Cats’ win over Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday - perhaps putting themselves in the mind of head coach Johnson for next week’s clash with Manchester United under-23’s.

But the academy side have competitions of their own to focus on including the Premier League Cup which sees the young Black Cats take on Premier League 2 Division One side Leeds United.

The game, which was due to be played on Monday, October 11, will now take place a day earlier on Sunday, October 10 and will be contested at the Stadium of Light with kick-off scheduled for 1pm.

Evans withdraws

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad with injury ahead of the countries World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The 31-year-old recently returned from injury having also missed Northern Ireland’s qualifiers in September.

Sunderland duo Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester remain in Ian Baraclough’s squad.

Charlton defender target for ex-Sunderland boss

Former Sunderland manager David Moyes is keeping a close eye on Charlton Athletic defender Deji Elerewe according to a report from All Nigeria Soccer.

The 18-year-old is impressing at the Valley both in the under-23 setup and during his appearances for the first team under Nigel Adkins.

All Nigeria Soccer reports West Ham United are not the only Premier League club interested in the youngster, with Manchester United and Chelsea also credited with an interest.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.