Ex-Sunderland and Manchester United manager keeping close eye on Charlton Athletic prospect plus new date for young Black Cats' clash with Leeds United
A much-changed Sunderland enjoyed a successful night’s work on Tuesday as Lee Johnson’s side began the defence of their Papa John’s Trophy.
The Black Cats came out 2-1 winners over Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium thanks to goals from Dan Neil and debutant Stephen Wearne.
Neil’s stunning opener, coupled with a fine display as captain, has earned the midfielder a number of plaudits including from talkSPORT commentator Ian Danter who likened the 19-year-old’s display to a young Michael Carrick.
The Wearsiders return to Papa John’s action at the Stadium of Light next week but here, though, we round-up some of the things you might have missed today.
Leeds United fixture re-scheduled
A number of Sunderland’s under-23 side starred in the Black Cats’ win over Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday - perhaps putting themselves in the mind of head coach Johnson for next week’s clash with Manchester United under-23’s.
But the academy side have competitions of their own to focus on including the Premier League Cup which sees the young Black Cats take on Premier League 2 Division One side Leeds United.
The game, which was due to be played on Monday, October 11, will now take place a day earlier on Sunday, October 10 and will be contested at the Stadium of Light with kick-off scheduled for 1pm.
Evans withdraws
Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans has withdrawn from the Northern Ireland squad with injury ahead of the countries World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.
The 31-year-old recently returned from injury having also missed Northern Ireland’s qualifiers in September.
Sunderland duo Tom Flanagan and Carl Winchester remain in Ian Baraclough’s squad.
Charlton defender target for ex-Sunderland boss
Former Sunderland manager David Moyes is keeping a close eye on Charlton Athletic defender Deji Elerewe according to a report from All Nigeria Soccer.
The 18-year-old is impressing at the Valley both in the under-23 setup and during his appearances for the first team under Nigel Adkins.
All Nigeria Soccer reports West Ham United are not the only Premier League club interested in the youngster, with Manchester United and Chelsea also credited with an interest.