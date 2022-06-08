Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Januzaj is now a free agent after Spanish club Real Sociedad confirmed that the attacker, alongside former Arsenal man Nacho Moneral, would not continue at the La Liga outfit next season.

The Belgian attacker arrived at Sociedad back in 2017 and has played 167 games for the club, scoring 23 goals.

The former Manchester United man won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad and participated in three Europa League campaigns.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Adnan Januzaj of Sunderland (L) attempts to take the ball past Gael Clichy of Manchester City (R) during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at Stadium of Light on March 5, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old appeared 28 times for Sunderland during the ill-fated 2016-17 campaign under David Moyes, in which the club was relegated to the Championship after a 10-season stay in the Premier League.

However, according to El Desmarque, Januzaj’s next club could be West Ham with his contract at Real Sociedad set to expire at the end of June.

That move would see him link up with Januzaj’s former manager at Sunderland and Manchester United, Moyes.

The player has also been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona under head coach Xavi.

Cash strapped Barca are said to be looking for ways to get around their estimated £1.16billion worth of debt, with free transfers high on their agenda.

According to reports in Spain, Januzaj has been mentioned as a solution for the Catalan club.