Ex-Sunderland and Hartlepool defender reacts to Norway move

Michael Ledger has spoken of his delight at signing a two-year deal with Notodden FK and wished Sunderland and Hartlepool United well.

The 20-year-old Sunderland youth product has completed a permanent move to the Norwegian outfit.

The defender has signed a two-year deal with the second division side, returning to the country where he had a successful loan spell with Viking 12 months ago.

Ledger was recalled from an injury-ravaged loan spell at National League side Hartlepool United, in order for the move to be go ahead.

Posting on Instagram, Ledger wrote: "Very happy to have joined Notodden FK on a permanent deal, would like to thank Sunderland AFC for everything they have done for me since I joined 14 years ago, played with some great lads along the way as well.

"Also thank you to players, staff and fans at Hartlepool United for my time there this season which was frustrating and cut short due to injuries.

"Two great clubs to have played for and I wish them all the best for the future."