Ex-Sunderland and current Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon wanted by 'several' Championship and League One clubs

Reports in Scotland claim ‘several teams’ in the Championship and League One are keen on him.

A new contract has yet to be signed, though he is reported to be keen to stay at Hearts.

The Edinburgh Evening News report: “English clubs are waiting to tempt Hearts captain Craig Gordon away from Tynecastle if he fails to agree a contract extension.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Several teams in the English Football League Championship and League One are keen to sign the goalkeeper, who turns 39 on Friday.”

Scotland international Gordon spent five years at Sunderland between 2007 and 2012.

He has since played for Celtic and Hearts.

