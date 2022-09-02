Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats had explored the possibility of bringing in an experienced goalkeeper to compete with Anthony Patterson and Alex Bass, yet club sources have indicated they are happy with their squad following the end of the window.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Mannone, who was a free agent after leaving Monaco, yet the 34-year-old has stayed in France and signed a one-year deal at Lorient.

Mannone made 80 appearances for Sunderland after signing for the club from Arsenal in 2013. He left Wearside four years later to join Reading.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Millwall wait on Callum Styles

Sunderland were also one of several clubs linked with a late move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

Instead, the 22-year-old was trying to complete a late move to Millwall on deadline day, after The Lions submitted a deal sheet before the 11pm cut-off point.

On Friday morning, it was still unclear if the transfer had been completed with no announcement made.

Gooch’s message to Carl Winchester

On a quiet deadline day for Sunderland, the only deal that was completed was Carl Winchester’s loan move to League One side Shrewsbury.

The Black Cats have an option to recall the player in January, yet the 29-year-old only has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Winchester played a key part in Sunderland’s promotion last season and was a popular member in the dressing room.