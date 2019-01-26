Ex-skipper John O'Shea reveals '99% of players' were against Sunderland 'Til I Die Netflix documentary

Former Black Cats skipper John O'Shea has revealed '99% of the players' were against the Sunderland 'Til I Die Netflix documentary.

Veteran defender O'Shea left the club in the summer, joining Reading on a free transfer, following Sunderland's relegation to League One.

O'Shea suffered back-to-back relegations in his last two years at the club, the Netflix documentary capturing last season's dismal Championship campaign.

The documentary was released globally before Christmas and has received widespread praise.

But O'Shea has revealed pretty much the entire Sunderland squad did not want a film crew covering the campaign, which saw Simon Grayson and Chris Coleman in charge.

"I have not watched all of it. I've lived through it so why would I need to watch it again?" said O'Shea told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"From my point of view and I'd say 99% of the players, we didn't want it to happen.

"It's one of those things. You go in in the morning, go in for a little bit of treatment and you realise there's little mini cameras dotted around."

O'Shea added: "The few bits I've seen, I'm glad the people of the club in the canteen, the player liaison officer, the kit men, they are really good people and I'm glad they have come out of it looking well.

"The club itself is an amazing, amazing club and I loved every minute of it as it's a great place to play football. Yes the fans are passionate and vociferous but who doesn't want that?

"I'm glad it's getting good reviews. The people behind it were good people.

"You got to know the camera people but how things can be portrayed, with clever editing, for some of it I'd say it definitely came out unfair on some people.

"That's just how it was at the time as it was a negative story. It wasn't going to come out positive on everybody."