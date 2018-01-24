Ex-SAFC and Hartlepool star mimics Man United's Sanchez unveiling with hilarious Motherwell video

Ex Sunderland and Hartlepool defender Peter Hartley was involved in a hilarious video, recreating Manchester United's announcement of new signing Alexis Sanchez.

Hartley joined Scottish side Motherwell yesterday and the club waited no time in coming up with a humorous way to showcase his arrival .

The Sunderland academy graduate, who made one solitary appearance for the club, played a miniature piano and stood in awe of Motherwell's Fir Park in an attempt to make light of the original video.

Manchester United's video, revealing the signing of Sanchez from Arsenal, has been viewed almost seven million times on the club's YouTube channel and received 157k retweets on Twitter.

Motherwell's recreation received only 11k views but was acknowledged by United, who sent a gif of Sanchez winking to the North Lanarkshire based side via Twitter.

Hartley played 181 times for home town club Hartlepool, captaining the side in his final season there.

Hartley-Poole were the scorers at Notts County

The versatile defender, who can play at both centre-half and full-back, has been on loan at Motherwell from Blackpool since the summer and has made 14 appearances for the club.

This is not the first Hartley has shot to prominence for comedic reasons. In 2013 he and James Poole scored in a 2-1 victory over Notts County, creating a fitting scoreline for Hartlepool's victory.