The Black Cats are thought to have had several bids in the region of £1million rejected for the 24-year-old back in August 2021 although there isn’t yet any suggestion that Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey remain interested.

Key and Exeter teammate Archie Collins, who both came up through the youth academy at the club, look to leave the club this summer after rejecting contract offers. Both players helped the Grecians to promotion from League Two in 2022.

"We've offered both of those players the best contract we could, I think it looks like both of them are going to be moving on," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told EFL Debate.

EXETER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Josh Key of Exeter City runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Liam Ridehalgh of Bradford City during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Exeter City and Bradford City at St James Park on November 30, 2021 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

"As yet I haven't had any contact with any other club for them, but they have intimated that they want to look and see what's out there, which is fine."

"They've been fantastic players for the club, they came through the academy and been there a long time," added Caldwell.

"I think as a club we've sold players on, but it's the next generations and who's coming in behind then, what players can we sign this summer that are going to excite the fans again - that they have new heroes and new people that they can watch and support every week.

