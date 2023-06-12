Ex-£1m Sunderland transfer target set for release by League One club, manager confirms
The Black Cats are thought to have had several bids in the region of £1million rejected for the 24-year-old back in August 2021 although there isn’t yet any suggestion that Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey remain interested.
Key and Exeter teammate Archie Collins, who both came up through the youth academy at the club, look to leave the club this summer after rejecting contract offers. Both players helped the Grecians to promotion from League Two in 2022.
"We've offered both of those players the best contract we could, I think it looks like both of them are going to be moving on," Exeter boss Gary Caldwell told EFL Debate.
"As yet I haven't had any contact with any other club for them, but they have intimated that they want to look and see what's out there, which is fine."
"They've been fantastic players for the club, they came through the academy and been there a long time," added Caldwell.
"I think as a club we've sold players on, but it's the next generations and who's coming in behind then, what players can we sign this summer that are going to excite the fans again - that they have new heroes and new people that they can watch and support every week.
"If they do leave then we do wish them all the best, but as a club we always have to be looking to what's next and how we move on from that."