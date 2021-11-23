Lee Johnson’s side were able to end a run of three straight defeats on Saturday with a late victory over Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light thanks to goals from Luke O’Nien and a stoppage time penalty from Aiden McGeady.

The result has helped to ease some of the pressure on head coach Johnson who knows the Black Cats will need to back up that result at Montgomery Waters Meadow tonight.

Johnson’s side were on the end of a defeat when the Wearsiders last travelled to Shropshire to take on the Shrews who have lost just one of their last six games on home soil.

They Black Cats moved back into the top six with that win on Saturday and will be hoping to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots this evening.

But ahead of tonight’s game, we look at what’s been happening around League One.

1. Referee got it right Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Ipswich Town can have no complaints when it comes to the penalty decision awarded to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. The Black Cats were given a stoppage time spot kick and sealed the game thanks to Aiden McGeady’s conversion. It left Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook bemused but Hackett has backed the decision made by Tom Nield. “He’s [Aristote Nsiala] put that left hand out. The referee has got a great view.” Hackett continued to Football Insider: “What he’s done is stick his mit out. He’s turned his back thinking he’s going to get away with it and tried to be subtle by using his hand to deflect the ball away. It was a fair decision.” Picture by FRANK REID Photo: PHOTOGRAPH BY FRANK REID 20 Photo Sales

2. Warne on Millers' transfer situation Rotherham United moved into the automatic promotion spots in the League One table following their comfortable win over Cambridge United at the New York Stadium on Saturday and boss Paul Warne admits he’s not looking to make any January additions as he backs his group this season. “In January, as I sit here now, I’m not looking to sign anyone. I back this group fully and it’s on my shoulders, I know. If I lose anyone then I have to replace but I know the targets I want,” as per BBC Football Heaven. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Maddison eyeing return to football Former Newcastle United youngster, and long-term Sunderland target Marcus Maddison, is eyeing a return to football in the 2022-23 season. Maddison has been without a league club since leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer after an unsuccessful loan spell with Bolton Wanderers and has taken to social media to declare his ambitions. “After being out the game due to injury and mental health I’ve decided I want to go back, I need to get over this injury. We are slowly gunna work through my knee issues & come new year start to really work on my fitness. Looking forward to 22/23 season wherever I end up,” he said via Instagram. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Grayson determined to prove critics wrong Fleetwood Town manager Simon Grayson believes he and his side can prove their critics wrong after a late derby defeat to Morecambe on Saturday left the Cod Army in the relegation zone without a win in seven. “We are all desperate to do really well and stop this run of form we’re in. Only hard work will do that, and being brave and positive, which we certainly will be with the players,” he told the Gazette. “But as you can imagine it’s a pretty downbeat dressing room at the moment. The whole world is against us. Everyone will expect us to go to Oxford and get turned over. We’ll go there to prove a few people wrong.” (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales