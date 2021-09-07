There could be debuts for German duo Leon Dajaku and Ron-Thorbert Hoffmann, who both joined the Black Cats on season-long loans with options to make the deals permanent at the end of the season.

Following a win against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, Sunderland Ladies are top of the Championship after two games, with Lee Johnson’s men also top of League One heading into Saturday’s game against Stanley.

Steve Howey delivers Sunderland-Newcastle United verdict

Former Newcastle United man Steve Howey has expressed a desire for Sunderland to do well.

Speaking to the Transfer Tavern, he said: “It’s been a good few years of just complete and utter misery for a Sunderland fan.

"Newcastle fans love that and I’ve always said, I got absolutely battered on social media because I said, ‘why do Newcastle fans love it when Sunderland struggle?’

“I can understand the rivalry, I get that completely but I just think for the economy, for the area, it would be amazing if we had the two of them in the Premier League.”

Sheffield Wednesday appoint Rangers man

Sheffield Wednesday have bolstered Darren Moore’s backroom team by bringing in one of Steven Gerrard’s key scouts at Scottish giants Rangers.

Doyle acted as a Domestic and Technical Scout at Ibrox, where he centred on video scouting and the identification of far-flung transfer targets, a role that became particularly prevalent since the coronavirus crisis hit.

He was also tasked with scouting opposition in the Europa League.

Doyle had joined in June 2019 to work alongside England legend Gerrard from Derby County.

Doyle’s Wednesday appointment was reported by respected coaching news outlet Training Ground Guru this week, though he is believed to have been at the club since August.

