For North End, this was their sixth 0-0 draw in 11 league games this season, while their backline has been breached on just four occasions.

At the other end Sunderland were rarely troubled against a side which has only scored three league goals this term, although Aji Alese did make an excellent clearance off the line in the first half.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman playing at Sunderland. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ex-Newcastle keeper booed

In the Preston goal, former Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was booed by some sections of the home crowd when he received the ball at the Stadium of Light.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks on Tyneside before signing for North End permanently in the summer.

“Sunderland fans probably don’t like me and I don’t like Sunderland much,” said Woodman after the game. “But fair play to Sunderland fans, they were fantastic, and our fans too. It was a special atmosphere.

“I had a few of my mates from up the road in Newcastle messaging me with nice words or encouragement. I can’t say what they said! A few people said to do the Shearer celebration, but I was never going to do that!"

Former target starts on the bench

While Sunderland were trying to sign another striker in the summer, one of the players who was on their radar was Tottenham forward Troy Parrott.

The 20-year-old instead signed for Preston on loan, but started this match on the bench following 10 Championship games without a goal, as well as two more appearances for the Republic of Ireland during the international break.

Parrott came off the bench in the 67th minute but couldn’t break the deadlock.

Jewison Bennette’s reception

There was far more excitement when Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette was introduced to make his home debut for the Black Cats with 20 minutes remaining.

The Costa Rican international, who is quickly becoming a fans’ favourite on Wearside, received a big applause when he replaced Alex Pritchard, while the 18-year-old looked lively while predominantly operating on the left.

It was a change which saw Jack Clarke move into a No 10 role, while fellow substitute Amad, who was also making his first appearance at the Stadium of Light, operated as a central striker position in the second half.

Bailey Wright back in the squad

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray named an unchanged side from the one which started the Black Cats’ 2-2 draw at Watford before the international break.

The only change to the squad saw Bailey Wright return to the bench in place of Trai Hume, after the former had missed recent fixtures at Reading and Watford due to his wife giving birth.

Defender Dennis Cirkin wasn’t named in the matchday 18 despite returning to training following a hamstring issue.

A round of applause for Graeme Beattie

In the 22nd minute there was a minute’s applause for Sunderland fan Graeme Beattie, who sadly passed away earlier this month.